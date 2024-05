Thor's Well ...... NOT!

The first day of our photo outing we drove from Portland to Brookings which is very close to California on the Oregon coast. We stopped at Thor's Well, the swells were up (which was good) but the wind was gusting to over 34mpg. We couldn't even get close to Thor's Well without getting ourselves and all camera equipment soaked. And it was lightly raining. This was the next best thing at the same stop.