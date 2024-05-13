Previous
We Serve Cold Beer by lynne5477
Photo 2139

We Serve Cold Beer

Last one from my StockYards outing. Be sure to enlarge and read the sign at the serving bar.
13th May 2024 13th May 24

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
586% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Allison Maltese ace
Does it taste that bad?!! Nice shot of this old beverage truck.
May 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise