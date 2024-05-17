Previous
Coquille River Lighthouse -1896 by lynne5477
Coquille River Lighthouse -1896

This was a first full day of shooting along the southern Oregon Coast. The Coquille River Lighthouse was the last constructed of the 8 lighthouses along the Oregon coast.
17th May 2024 17th May 24

Lynne

@lynne5477
Babs ace
I do love lighthouses and this one is a beauty.
May 21st, 2024  
