Photo 2135
Boardwalk at FWBG
Another shot from the LightScape exhibit at the Fort Worth Botanic Gardens. This was quite the event.
8th December 2023
8th Dec 23
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Tags
christmas
,
lights
,
boardwalk
,
fwbg
,
theme-december2023
Corinne C
ace
Amazing
December 10th, 2023
Maria Ostrowski
Beautiful!!
December 10th, 2023
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
So much color, looks like a really fun event!
December 10th, 2023
