BW turned to Color by lynne5477
BW turned to Color

I shot this with a Holga medium format camera in BW. You can buy these "toy" cameras on Amazon for $40, which includes one roll of 120 BW film. But this was for a class I'm taking. We were required to shoot with a medium or large format camera and could shoot in BW or Color but the final image needs to be color. I started with the colorization filter in PS2024 and then added and enhanced some areas. It actually worked pretty well for a starting point. This is not meant to be a perfect photo but more of an experiment.
Lynne

@lynne5477
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
Nicely done!
October 28th, 2023  
