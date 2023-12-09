Previous
Merry Christmas 2023 by lynne5477
Photo 2135

Merry Christmas 2023

May you have the gift of faith,
the blessing of hope, and the
warmth of His love this Christmas
and throughout the year.
Sending you all love, peace, and hugs.

This photo was taken at the LightScape exhibit at the Fort Worth Botanic Gardens - Dec 6, 2023
Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
