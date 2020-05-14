Sign up
Photo 1803
Puffed?
I'm not sure if this was momma or daddy, but I liked the way he/she was all puffed up. I believe there is probably a nest just below with small babies but I couldn't see it.
14th May 2020
14th May 20
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
nature
birds
egret
great white egret
judith deacon
ace
Beautifully captured, love the plumage.
May 15th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Almost like it's listening for something - beautiful shot of the feathers.
May 15th, 2020
