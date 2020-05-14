Previous
Puffed? by lynne5477
Photo 1803

Puffed?

I'm not sure if this was momma or daddy, but I liked the way he/she was all puffed up. I believe there is probably a nest just below with small babies but I couldn't see it.
14th May 2020

Lynne

@lynne5477
Lynne
493% complete



Photo Details

judith deacon ace
Beautifully captured, love the plumage.
May 15th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Almost like it's listening for something - beautiful shot of the feathers.
May 15th, 2020  
