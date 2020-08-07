Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1828
Fishing Hole
This is a small lake near Copper Mountain in Colorado. It never disappoints with great reflections.
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
1828
photos
149
followers
200
following
500% complete
View this month »
1821
1822
1823
1824
1825
1826
1827
1828
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
6th August 2020 1:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
lake
,
colorado
Milanie
ace
Beautiful spot and beautiful processing
August 7th, 2020
Elena Arquero
ace
So gorgeous! Very nice capture, the lake is a literal mirror. Beautiful.
August 7th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close