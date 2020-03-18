Sign up
Bee and Blue Flowers
We had one sunshiny day this week before the rain moved in. I needed to get away from the news on TV, and it was wonderful to find some beautiful signs of spring. Stay safe, everyone.
18th March 2020
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me.
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
17th March 2020 2:05pm
wendy frost
ace
Wonderful capture with great details Fav
March 20th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Fabulous macro!
March 20th, 2020
Debra
ace
Wow!
March 20th, 2020
