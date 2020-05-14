Sign up
Photo 1709
Columbine
14th May 2020
14th May 20
3
2
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
2195
photos
391
followers
250
following
468% complete
1701
1702
1703
1704
1705
1706
1707
1709
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
14th May 2020 7:50pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
Really lovely! Beautiful focus and bokeh!
May 17th, 2020
Rick Schies
ace
Very pretty effects Lynn
May 17th, 2020
Lisa Poland
ace
So pretty!
May 17th, 2020
