Social Distancing by lynnz
Photo 1710

Social Distancing

4th June 2020 4th Jun 20

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Harbie ace
Love it!😊
June 7th, 2020  
Junko Y ace
Ha, yes! They are signing facing the opposite way to further ensure they won't have accidental spittle landing too close to the otters.
June 7th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
I think there's been a fall out! Nicely seen.
June 7th, 2020  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot and silhouettes, they seem to have an issue!
June 7th, 2020  
