Flower by lynnz
Photo 1711

Flower

This is a LensBaby shot. The lens I have is pretty old and I don't have it figured out, but every once in awhile others' shots inspire me to get it out and try it again. I usually delete all of the shots!
5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

*lynn

@lynnz
Iowa USA
Diana ace
It's gorgeous Lynn, love the softness and tones.
June 7th, 2020  
