Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Photo 1711
Flower
This is a LensBaby shot. The lens I have is pretty old and I don't have it figured out, but every once in awhile others' shots inspire me to get it out and try it again. I usually delete all of the shots!
5th June 2020
5th Jun 20
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Diana
ace
It's gorgeous Lynn, love the softness and tones.
June 7th, 2020
