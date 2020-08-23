Sign up
Photo 1769
Evening Color
This picture and the next two were taken the same night showing how the sun looked more pink than usual because of the smoke in the air from fires in California (at least 1500 miles away).
23rd August 2020
23rd Aug 20
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Milanie
ace
Amazing how far that smoke can travel. Nice shot.
August 29th, 2020
Terri Morris
ace
Such lovely colors in this.
August 29th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Love these soft tones, but not the reason for them, of course.
August 29th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
nice composition. Beautiful colors
August 29th, 2020
