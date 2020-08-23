Previous
Next
Evening Color by lynnz
Photo 1769

Evening Color

This picture and the next two were taken the same night showing how the sun looked more pink than usual because of the smoke in the air from fires in California (at least 1500 miles away).
23rd August 2020 23rd Aug 20

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
485% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Amazing how far that smoke can travel. Nice shot.
August 29th, 2020  
Terri Morris ace
Such lovely colors in this.
August 29th, 2020  
Taffy ace
Love these soft tones, but not the reason for them, of course.
August 29th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
nice composition. Beautiful colors
August 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise