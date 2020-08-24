Previous
Surprising Sun by lynnz
Photo 1770

Surprising Sun

I didn't use a filter or edit this. As the sun got lower, the pinker it got. The next post shows the sun a few minutes later.
24th August 2020 24th Aug 20

*lynn

@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Milanie ace
How unusual
August 29th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
What a cool shot!
August 29th, 2020  
