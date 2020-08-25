Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1771
The Sun
so much more pink/red than usual because of the smoke in the air from fires in California ~ we're probably at least 1500 miles away from California
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
4
1
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
2260
photos
381
followers
247
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
24th August 2020 7:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Caroline
ace
A really interesting shot.
August 29th, 2020
Jane Pittenger
ace
Eerie
August 29th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Surreal looking!
August 29th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
What a unique color moon
August 29th, 2020
