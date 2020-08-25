Previous
The Sun by lynnz
The Sun

so much more pink/red than usual because of the smoke in the air from fires in California ~ we're probably at least 1500 miles away from California
25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA
Caroline ace
A really interesting shot.
August 29th, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
Eerie
August 29th, 2020  
Taffy ace
Surreal looking!
August 29th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
What a unique color moon
August 29th, 2020  
