Flowering Hosta by lynnz
Photo 1995

Flowering Hosta

24th July 2021 24th Jul 21

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Heather ace
This is really beautiful, Lynn! I love the colours and the soft dof!
July 25th, 2021  
Gosia ace
Beautiful
July 25th, 2021  
Jane Pittenger ace
Lovely soft colors and dof
July 25th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful, your light and DOF are the best!
July 25th, 2021  
Donna
A beautiful bloom and bokeh!
July 25th, 2021  
