Previous
Goose Couple by lynnz
Photo 2588

Goose Couple

2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
709% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful capture and reflections, such a beautiful and peaceful scene.
May 2nd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely capture and I like the reflections.
May 2nd, 2024  
Barb ace
Great shadows and reflections!
May 2nd, 2024  
Agnes ace
Great picture
May 2nd, 2024  
Tia ace
This is just beautiful! Gorgeous light and reflections. Fav
May 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise