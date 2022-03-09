Sign up
Photo 2113
Pray for Ukraine
9th March 2022
9th Mar 22
4
4
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
2655
photos
362
followers
205
following
578% complete
2106
2107
2108
2109
2110
2111
2112
2113
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
28th July 2020 6:45am
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful and praying 🙏
March 10th, 2022
Heather
ace
A stunning photo, Lynn! The news out of Ukraine is heart wrenching, and it gets worse with every day. This madness and cruelty has to stop!
March 10th, 2022
sarah
ace
This is beautiful in the midst of such evil
March 10th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Love the blue and yellow tribute to Ukraine. It is so frustrating feeling helpless to help. 🇺🇦
March 10th, 2022
