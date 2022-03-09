Previous
Next
Pray for Ukraine by lynnz
Photo 2113

Pray for Ukraine

9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
578% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful and praying 🙏
March 10th, 2022  
Heather ace
A stunning photo, Lynn! The news out of Ukraine is heart wrenching, and it gets worse with every day. This madness and cruelty has to stop!
March 10th, 2022  
sarah ace
This is beautiful in the midst of such evil
March 10th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Love the blue and yellow tribute to Ukraine. It is so frustrating feeling helpless to help. 🇺🇦
March 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise