Looking Up by lynnz
Looking Up

I've taken pictures of these little flowers for years, so thought I'd try to get a different view or something different this time.
15th April 2022 15th Apr 22

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Heather ace
Such pretty colours and dof. Just love this! Fav
April 16th, 2022  
Rick ace
Great shot. Cool pov.
April 16th, 2022  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇦🕊☮️​ ace
Terrific composition!
April 16th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful shot. I like the pov and the way you used the dof.
April 16th, 2022  
