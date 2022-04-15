Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2130
Looking Up
I've taken pictures of these little flowers for years, so thought I'd try to get a different view or something different this time.
15th April 2022
15th Apr 22
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
2672
photos
364
followers
204
following
583% complete
View this month »
2122
2123
2124
2125
2127
2128
2129
2130
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
15th April 2022 6:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Heather
ace
Such pretty colours and dof. Just love this! Fav
April 16th, 2022
Rick
ace
Great shot. Cool pov.
April 16th, 2022
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇦🕊☮️
ace
Terrific composition!
April 16th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful shot. I like the pov and the way you used the dof.
April 16th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close