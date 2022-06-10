Sign up
Photo 2163
Lake 7:30 AM
10th June 2022
10th Jun 22
6
4
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
2706
photos
358
followers
202
following
592% complete
2157
2158
2159
2160
2161
2162
2163
2164
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Lesley Aldridge
ace
This is so beautiful, like liquid gold.
June 13th, 2022
Antonio-S
ace
I'm a big fan of this type of context for photography.
FAV
FAV
June 13th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Lovely
June 13th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely colour on the water.
June 13th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 13th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful tones and great reflections.
June 13th, 2022
