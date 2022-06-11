Sign up
Photo 2164
Wet Grass
I like the webs across the tops of the grass.
11th June 2022
11th Jun 22
6
9
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
2706
photos
358
followers
202
following
2157
2158
2159
2160
2161
2162
2163
2164
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
9
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Magical ! delightful focus , dof and bokeh ! fav
June 13th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Pretty jewels on the grass.
June 13th, 2022
Antonio-S
ace
FAV
June 13th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 13th, 2022
Gail Lambert
Lovely shot
June 13th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Neat dof
June 13th, 2022
