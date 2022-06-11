Previous
Wet Grass by lynnz
Photo 2164

Wet Grass

I like the webs across the tops of the grass.
11th June 2022 11th Jun 22

*lynn

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Magical ! delightful focus , dof and bokeh ! fav
June 13th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Pretty jewels on the grass.
June 13th, 2022  
Antonio-S ace
FAV
June 13th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 13th, 2022  
Gail Lambert
Lovely shot
June 13th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Neat dof
June 13th, 2022  
