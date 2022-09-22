Previous
Happy First Day of Fall by lynnz
Photo 2256

Happy First Day of Fall

The soybean fields are drying up, the leaves have turned from green to yellow and will fall off, and then the soybeans will be harvested.
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautiful view!
September 23rd, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
A fabulous sweeping view.
September 23rd, 2022  
Erika ace
Beautiful landscape. I like your composition with the farm in the middle.
September 23rd, 2022  
Laura ace
Gorgeous fall colors. Huge soybean fields. Around here it is soybeans or corn. Both are drying out.
September 23rd, 2022  
amyK ace
Lovely landscape
September 23rd, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
So very beautiful.
September 23rd, 2022  
