Photo 2256
Happy First Day of Fall
The soybean fields are drying up, the leaves have turned from green to yellow and will fall off, and then the soybeans will be harvested.
22nd September 2022
22nd Sep 22
6
2
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
2829
photos
347
followers
200
following
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
22nd September 2022 9:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautiful view!
September 23rd, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
A fabulous sweeping view.
September 23rd, 2022
Erika
ace
Beautiful landscape. I like your composition with the farm in the middle.
September 23rd, 2022
Laura
ace
Gorgeous fall colors. Huge soybean fields. Around here it is soybeans or corn. Both are drying out.
September 23rd, 2022
amyK
ace
Lovely landscape
September 23rd, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
So very beautiful.
September 23rd, 2022
