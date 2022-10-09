Previous
Turning Leaves by lynnz
Turning Leaves

9th October 2022 9th Oct 22

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Laura ace
Gorgeous color.
October 13th, 2022  
Louise & Ken
The reddest leaves around here are this sort that I also saw climbing a tree! They're a gorgeous color!
October 13th, 2022  
Milanie ace
What a nice mix of colors.
October 13th, 2022  
amyK ace
Nice fall scene
October 13th, 2022  
