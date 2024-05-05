Sign up
Previous
Photo 2591
Dancing Columbines
5th May 2024
5th May 24
7
6
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
3205
photos
315
followers
165
following
709% complete
View this month »
2583
2584
2585
2586
2588
2589
2590
2591
Photo Details
Views
23
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
5th May 2024 2:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Carole Sandford
ace
So pretty, lovely focus.
May 5th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Love this.
May 5th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very delightful
May 5th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
May 5th, 2024
Cathy
These little beauties dance on the wind! So delicate!
May 5th, 2024
Heather
ace
A really pretty shot with your focus and dof! Love your title too, Lynn! Fav
May 5th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific capture. Beautiful use of dof.
May 6th, 2024
