Blue Jay by lynnz
Photo 2337

Blue Jay

13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Joanne Diochon ace
A lovely capture. they are such pretty birds.
March 13th, 2023  
Barb ace
Wonderful closeup!
March 13th, 2023  
