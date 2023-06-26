Sign up
Previous
Photo 2415
Milkweed and Monarch
26th June 2023
26th Jun 23
3
3
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
3026
photos
337
followers
175
following
2408
2409
2410
2411
2412
2413
2414
2415
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
26th June 2023 2:12pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Joy's Focus
ace
Very lovely image
June 28th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
Acute focus and I'm glad you didn't crop this! fav
June 28th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured.
June 28th, 2023
