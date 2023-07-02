Sign up
Photo 2423
Great Spangled Fritillary
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
5
3
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
3034
photos
337
followers
176
following
663% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
2nd July 2023 11:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Joanne Diochon
ace
How amazing to catch two of them on the milkweed blossom. They are beautiful and so is the detail in that milkweed.
July 3rd, 2023
Diana
ace
Amazing capture and colours
July 3rd, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, you caught two at once. Great capture.
July 3rd, 2023
Kerry McCarthy
ace
How great to get a "twofer". Nice catch!
July 3rd, 2023
Jo Worboys
And two at a time , doubly nice. Fav
July 3rd, 2023
