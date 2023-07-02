Previous
Great Spangled Fritillary by lynnz
Great Spangled Fritillary

2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Joanne Diochon ace
How amazing to catch two of them on the milkweed blossom. They are beautiful and so is the detail in that milkweed.
July 3rd, 2023  
Diana ace
Amazing capture and colours
July 3rd, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, you caught two at once. Great capture.
July 3rd, 2023  
Kerry McCarthy ace
How great to get a "twofer". Nice catch!
July 3rd, 2023  
Jo Worboys
And two at a time , doubly nice. Fav
July 3rd, 2023  
