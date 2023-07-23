Sign up
Photo 2437
Red-crowned Crane
Taken at International Crane Foundation, Baraboo, Wisconsin where there are all 15 species of cranes of the world. Several are on the endangered species list, including this one from China.
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
1
1
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
22nd July 2023 9:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Maggiemae
ace
What a beautiful bird and an even better shot of it! fav
July 26th, 2023
