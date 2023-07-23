Previous
Red-crowned Crane by lynnz
Red-crowned Crane

Taken at International Crane Foundation, Baraboo, Wisconsin where there are all 15 species of cranes of the world. Several are on the endangered species list, including this one from China.
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

*lynn

@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Maggiemae ace
What a beautiful bird and an even better shot of it! fav
July 26th, 2023  
