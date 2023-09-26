Sign up
Photo 2474
Fall Weeds
26th September 2023
26th Sep 23
4
4
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
3087
photos
328
followers
173
following
678% complete
Heather
ace
Gorgeous light and bokeh! Fav
September 29th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Beautiful, with those warm fall colours.
September 29th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
Magical light, colors, bokeh
September 29th, 2023
Rick
ace
Awesome capture with the bokeh and lighting.
September 29th, 2023
