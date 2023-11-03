Previous
Overlook by lynnz
Photo 2499

Overlook

looking out over the very dry Mississippi River
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
684% complete

Beverley ace
Wow…stunning scene - very beautiful & love the pop of red
November 3rd, 2023  
Harry J Benson ace
Wonderful autumn scene
November 3rd, 2023  
Michelle
Beautiful colours and capture
November 3rd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A beautiful sense of autumn.
November 3rd, 2023  
Jeremy Cross ace
Lovely autumn colours
November 3rd, 2023  
