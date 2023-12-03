Previous
Late Afternoon by lynnz
Photo 2519

Late Afternoon

3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
690% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Lovely light
December 3rd, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful colors
December 3rd, 2023  
Steve Chappell ace
Great colors
December 3rd, 2023  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous vibrancy, and what a wonderful Light behind the centre tree - gentle cloud? Love it!
December 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise