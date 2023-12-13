Previous
My Desktop Background by lynnz
My Desktop Background

13th December 2023

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Corinne C ace
Wonderful and festive
December 16th, 2023  
KWind ace
Lovely images.
December 16th, 2023  
amyK ace
Great collection of shots
December 16th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
It looks very festive
December 16th, 2023  
