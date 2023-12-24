Sign up
Photo 2533
Nostalgia
trees, snowhouse and snowmen I painted in ceramics class over 40 years ago
24th December 2023
24th Dec 23
4
0
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
3147
photos
324
followers
171
following
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments: 4
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
24th December 2023 8:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rob Z
ace
They are lovely - all so cheerful. I hope you had a nice Christmas. :)
December 25th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
All so sweet.
December 25th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely
December 25th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Very nice
December 25th, 2023
