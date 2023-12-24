Previous
Nostalgia by lynnz
Photo 2533

Nostalgia

trees, snowhouse and snowmen I painted in ceramics class over 40 years ago
24th December 2023 24th Dec 23

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
694% complete

Rob Z ace
They are lovely - all so cheerful. I hope you had a nice Christmas. :)
December 25th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
All so sweet.
December 25th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely
December 25th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
December 25th, 2023  
