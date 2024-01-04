Previous
It's All A Blur by lynnz
It's All A Blur

4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
amyK ace
Well done, great bokeh
January 5th, 2024  
KarenM ace
Wow, love how you blurred the lights in background in this and other recent photos. Great job.
January 5th, 2024  
Joy's Focus ace
This makes me feel nostalgic. It’s so pretty.
January 5th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture with lovely colours and bokeh.
January 5th, 2024  
