Simple Beauty by lynnz
Photo 2677

Simple Beauty

23rd September 2024 23rd Sep 24

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
bkb in the city ace
Very nice shot
September 24th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Classic
September 24th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh I so agree, certainly a beauty , beautifully captured fav
September 24th, 2024  
Sarah Bremner ace
Gorgeous
September 24th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Pretty bloom!
September 24th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Lovely capture and bokeh.
September 24th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Gorgeous
September 24th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Simple and lovely
September 24th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 24th, 2024  
Elisabeth Sæter
Lovely
September 24th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful minimalism
September 24th, 2024  
Heather ace
A perfect title for this gorgeous shot, Lynn! Love your focus and the bokeh background to capture these pretty colours! Fav
September 24th, 2024  
Barb ace
Lovely simplicity!
September 24th, 2024  
