Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2684
And So It Begins
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
3300
photos
307
followers
163
following
735% complete
View this month »
2677
2678
2679
2680
2681
2682
2683
2684
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
4th October 2024 9:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful autumn capture.
October 4th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely autumnal colours.
October 4th, 2024
Heather
ace
Really gorgeous, Lynn, with the backlit autumn leaves against your lovely green bokeh. The negative space makes your composition really effective too! Fav! (and yes, so it begins :-)
October 4th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
wonderful light and colours
October 4th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful colours & light.
October 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close