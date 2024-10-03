Previous
Leaves in a Little Light by lynnz
Photo 2685

Leaves in a Little Light

3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Heather ace
Really pretty, Lynn! You are so good at finding the light! Lovely colours and a nice soft bokeh too! Fav
October 5th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Sooo délicate yet sharp… beautiful capture
October 5th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Lovely light.
October 5th, 2024  
haskar ace
A wonderful capture and colours.
October 5th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Lovely autumn colour and light capture
October 5th, 2024  
