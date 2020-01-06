Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 791
80% waxing gibbous...
In Taurus if you must know. Another moon shot but whaddaya gonna do... Back to college tomorrow so the holiday hibernation is officially over but I'm looking forward to it. Plus, lots of potential photo opps :)
6th January 2020
6th Jan 20
Mel
ace
@m2016
*Thanks everyone for the comments, fav's & follows, in case I don't get around to responding to each one individually* Based in Dublin, Ireland, started on...
1149
photos
153
followers
155
following
216% complete
784
785
786
787
788
789
790
791
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
6th January 2020 4:29pm
moon
