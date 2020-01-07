Previous
Next
Painted peppers by m2016
Photo 792

Painted peppers

Some paintings we did in class for a complementary colour workshop. Mine's a bit out of focus, third from the right.
7th January 2020 7th Jan 20

Mel

ace
@m2016
*Thanks everyone for the comments, fav's & follows, in case I don't get around to responding to each one individually* Based in Dublin, Ireland, started on...
216% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise