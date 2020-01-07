Sign up
Photo 792
Painted peppers
Some paintings we did in class for a complementary colour workshop. Mine's a bit out of focus, third from the right.
7th January 2020
7th Jan 20
Mel
ace
@m2016
*Thanks everyone for the comments, fav's & follows, in case I don't get around to responding to each one individually* Based in Dublin, Ireland, started on...
1151
photos
154
followers
155
following
Tags
art
,
paintings
,
colour
,
peppers
365 Project
