Photo 802
Sunlit seagull...
He was enjoying some sunshine after a very windy and rainy week.
17th January 2020
17th Jan 20
Mel
ace
@m2016
*Thanks everyone for the comments, fav's & follows, in case I don't get around to responding to each one individually* Based in Dublin, Ireland, started on...
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
17th January 2020 1:02pm
Tags
b&w
,
church
,
cross
,
seagull
