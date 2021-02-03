Previous
Next
Supervisor by m2016
Photo 870

Supervisor

Not a landscape, but a tablescape ;)
Nigel helping out with my sculpture assignment...
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

Mel

ace
@m2016
*Thanks everyone for the comments, fav's & follows, in case I don't get around to responding to each one individually* Based in Dublin, Ireland, started on...
238% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Hope you show a photo of the completed sculpture. Love the cat portrait also.
February 3rd, 2021  
Diane Owens ace
Nice cat portrait. Cats are part of our landscape, too!
February 3rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise