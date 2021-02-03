Sign up
Photo 870
Supervisor
Not a landscape, but a tablescape ;)
Nigel helping out with my sculpture assignment...
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
Mel
ace
@m2016
*Thanks everyone for the comments, fav's & follows, in case I don't get around to responding to each one individually* Based in Dublin, Ireland, started on...
1231
photos
129
followers
141
following
238% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A515F
Taken
16th January 2021 12:06pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
for2021
Shutterbug
ace
Hope you show a photo of the completed sculpture. Love the cat portrait also.
February 3rd, 2021
Diane Owens
ace
Nice cat portrait. Cats are part of our landscape, too!
February 3rd, 2021
