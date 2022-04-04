Previous
Mr wooden man by maggiej
71 / 365

Mr wooden man

Today I went for a walk in tulip forest. Because it was raining the other two stayed home.
4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

Maggiej

@maggiej
Hi. I live in the southeast of the country. I was brought up and worked in London. I am now retired.
Renee Salamon ace
There he is 😊 love the colour of the tulips
April 4th, 2022  
