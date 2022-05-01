Sign up
98 / 365
Arm
Done at breakneck speed or should I say break arm speed. Thank you Annied for May words.
1st May 2022
1st May 22
Maggiej
@maggiej
Hi. I live in the southeast of the country. I was brought up and worked in London. I am now retired.
Tags
arm
,
spectacles
,
may22words
Annie D
ace
ha ha love your interpretation!
May 1st, 2022
