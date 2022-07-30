Sign up
114 / 365
Diagonals
A ghost of a diagonal behind my trees.
30th July 2022
30th Jul 22
Maggiej
@maggiej
Hi. I live in the southeast of the country. I was brought up and worked in London. I am now retired.
Tags
trees
,
roofs
,
diagonal
,
make-30-2022
Agnes
ace
I love books
July 30th, 2022
