Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
116 / 365
Earthy
This parakeet crashed into my window today. Came down to earth with a bang. He took a few minutes then flew off. He was the most beautiful creature.
1st October 2022
1st Oct 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiej
@maggiej
Hi. I live in the southeast of the country. I was brought up and worked in London. I am now retired. As I have got...
116
photos
13
followers
10
following
31% complete
View this month »
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
1st October 2022 6:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
oct22words
Cazzi
ace
Aww! Poor bird, I bet he has a huge headache. Good job your window wasn't open though!
October 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close