Previous
Next
Earthy by maggiej
116 / 365

Earthy

This parakeet crashed into my window today. Came down to earth with a bang. He took a few minutes then flew off. He was the most beautiful creature.
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

Maggiej

@maggiej
Hi. I live in the southeast of the country. I was brought up and worked in London. I am now retired. As I have got...
31% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Cazzi ace
Aww! Poor bird, I bet he has a huge headache. Good job your window wasn't open though!
October 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise