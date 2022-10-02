Previous
Enchanting by maggiej
117 / 365

Enchanting

I’ve had this enchanting picture on my wall for many years. A chocolate box picture of a daisy girl. I have always wanted to know more about her.
2nd October 2022 2nd Oct 22

Susan Wakely ace
She is so sweet and definitely enchanting.
October 2nd, 2022  
