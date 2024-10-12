Sign up
Previous
16 / 365
Airfield
Not loving how the horizon and the plane wings are so close, but visited the local airfield for the first time the other day!
12th October 2024
12th Oct 24
Maggie Riley
@maggierileyphoto
I am an amateur photographer revisiting the craft after taking almost a decade away. Eager to learn new skills, see new places, and meet new...
