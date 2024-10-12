Previous
Airfield by maggierileyphoto
16 / 365

Airfield

Not loving how the horizon and the plane wings are so close, but visited the local airfield for the first time the other day!
12th October 2024 12th Oct 24

Maggie Riley

@maggierileyphoto
I am an amateur photographer revisiting the craft after taking almost a decade away. Eager to learn new skills, see new places, and meet new...
4% complete

Photo Details

