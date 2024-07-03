Previous
Tucker Fireworks are always on the 3rd
Photo 3465

Tucker Fireworks are always on the 3rd

So city employees can have the 4th off. I walked down to the corner and was able to see them quite well. Easier than dealing with the crowds downtown.
3rd July 2024

margonaut

Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
