Independence Day by margonaut
Photo 3466

Independence Day

My last picture of the baby birds before they fledged. One did not survive :(
4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

margonaut

ace
@margonaut
Photo-diary of my little life in a suburb of Atlanta.
