Working on a new hanging system by margonaut
Photo 3467

Working on a new hanging system

for the church banners. They don't hang on a rod very well since they're 8 feet long. So I removed the hanging sleeves and stitched on velcro instead.
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

margonaut

